6 kids, 3 adults sickened by 'life-threatening' carbon monoxide levels inside Delaware apartment: officials

Multiple people, including children, were rescued from a Wilmington dwelling after life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide was found in the building.

The incident happened Friday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, on the 900 block of North Madison Street.

Firefighters were called to the dwelling, which was divided into various apartments, due to a carbon monoxide alarm.

Crews found carbon monoxide readings over 500 parts per million, a life-threatening level.

Each apartment was searched and nine people were found who needed immediate assistance. Six of those were children. They were taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital. Two adults were taken to Wilmington Hospital and one person refused medical attention.

No details were provided regarding anyone’s condition.

Crews found a gas-powered pressure washer being used in the basement and determined that was the source of the carbon monoxide. The building was ventilated and cleared of the carbon monoxide.

A thorough investigation is underway conducted by the Wilmington Fire Marshals, while Wilmington L&I is handling the scene.