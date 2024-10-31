Mother, daughter killed in home invasion in Willingboro: police

Two women are dead after police say a home invasion occurred in Burlington County.

Burlington County law enforcement announced Thursday that a mother and daughter were fatally shot early Wednesday morning by an intruder inside their home in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood.

Police were called to the first block of Harrington Circle just after 4 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54.

Preliminary investigation revealed entry was made through a first-floor window that had apparently been broken by the intruder(s), who fled the home before police arrived.

The victims were discovered in an upstairs bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies performed by a Burlington County medical examiner determined the cause of death for both victims to be gunshot wounds.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

Law enforcement officials do not believe that other residents in the neighborhood are in danger.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.