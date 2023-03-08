Mother, daughter shot inside Holmesburg pizza shop during attempted robbery, suspect in custody, police say

A mother and daughter are injured after police say they were shot inside a Holmesburg pizza shop Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m. police responded to Mayfair Pizza located on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police say gunfire erupted after an attempted robbery inside the pizza shop.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man walked into the family-owned and operated pizza shop and asked for money while pointing a gun at the employees.

Authorities say the suspect fired three shots inside the store, hitting a 66-year-old woman in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter in the shoulder.

Police told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that the husband and father of the victims, along with employees and customers inside the store, jumped on top of the gunman and were able to subdue him.

The victims were rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where authorities say they were placed in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police.