Bucks County teacher accused of soliciting sex from someone posing at teenage boy online

A Pennsylvania school teacher is facing charges after prosecutors said he solicited sex from someone posing as a teenage boy online and arranged to meet at a local park.

Steven Allan Struzinski, 42, was charged with criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.



Struzinski, a teacher in the Council Rock School District, is accused of maintaining an explicit texting relationship with someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy for three days in May 2022.

Investigators say Struzinski, a Plumstead native, met his victim by using an undisclosed social media app and tried to arrange for sex with the person he believed was a teen at a George Bush Park.

When Struzinski arrived at the park, police say the victim took a photo of his vehicle and its license plate which caused Struzinski to flee the park.

Struzinski was taken to a Bucks County correctional facility Thursday on $250,000 bail.

In a statement, Council Rock School District Andew Sanko said Struzinski has been placed on administrative leave.

The district is providing additional counselors at Council Rock North High School for students who may need support.