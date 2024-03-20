Mother of student shot during mass shooting at Septa bus stop speaks out: “He went through a 7-hour surgery"

The Northeast High School community is trying to pick up the pieces and hosted a healing-centered town hall Wednesday after eight students were shot at a Septa bus stop earlier in the month.

"I got a call no parent should ever get," said a mother who has spent the past two weeks reliving what she calls a never-ending nightmare.

"Me and my family’s lives were changed in an instant forever. And now we’re having to pick up the pieces," she said.

The mom said she doesn’t want to be identified by name, but said her son is one of the Northeast High School students shot at a Septa bus stop.

"I’m a mental health therapist, and I can’t even get through a sentence without breaking down because of what happened to my child," she said.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to her and her sister at the town hall at Northeast High School Wednesday evening, focused on healing, helping students and staff.

"A lot of this new generation is hurting, and they are lost," said 22-year-old Ahker Williams, who spoke as a community member.

Officials say tonight is about listening to the community.

"They have to know that we care and anytime a young person's life is taken here in the city of Philadelphia it should never be like life goes on, and it’s normal, said Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who organized the town hall along with Councilmember Anthony Phillips.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia mass shooting: All four suspects accused of shooting 8 students at SEPTA bus stop arrested

Father of 3rd suspect in mass shooting reacts to his son's arrest

Philadelphia mass shooting: Asir Boone, 4th suspect in SEPTA bus stop shooting, captured in Virginia

"Crime was pretty high for a good period of time, so it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take a steady pace, a steady coming down, people feeling safe, less shootings and less violence," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

This mom says her son is now out of the hospital recovering from being shot in the leg.

"He went through a 7-hour surgery. A major surgery," said his mother.

"My nephew is the sweetest kid you ever want to meet. He is into his games, and he’s an honor roll student," said his aunt.

The tow hall also introduced youth help groups urging parents to sign up their kids to help steer them away from the streets.

"Just because this is over, the fear is not over. I feel like we all have to come together. Everyone in this city," said the victim’s mother.