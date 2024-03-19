Philadelphia mass shooting: All four suspects accused of shooting 8 students at SEPTA bus stop arrested

Nearly a week after U.S. Marshals publicly identified 17-year-old suspect, Asir Boone, authorities captured him after he was sought in a mass shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop that injured eight teenage students.

Asir Boone was sought in connection to a shooting that erupted at a SEPTA bus stop in broad daylight earlier this month.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at an apartment in Alexandria, Virginia, where investigators say he was hiding with a woman who also has ties to Philadelphia.

Officials believe he took a bus there after being identified last week, making stops in Germantown, North Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Boone is said to have complied with commands and was arrested without incident.

Eight students, ages 15-17, were shot while waiting for the bus on the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. One of them was critically injured.

Surveillance footage released by police showed three suspects opening fire on the students as a getaway driver waited in the vehicle.

Three suspects, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter and 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Anhile Buggs, have been apprehended.

Last week, federal authorities named Boone as a suspect after he failed to turn himself in despite an ultimatum to him and his family.

Philadelphia law enforcement have since announced charges for the suspects currently in custody.

Buggs and Carter are both charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, VUFA 6106/6108, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Tucker has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

He is also alleged to have driven the stolen vehicle used to transport all four suspects wanted for this shooting. Therefore, he is also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile.

All three suspects are additionally charged with seven counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for the seven victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Boone is currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia.