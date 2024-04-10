Motorcyclist killed in crash with New Jersey State trooper on Route 70: officials
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A fatal crash involving a New Jersey State Trooper and a civilian motorcyclist is being investigated by the state's Attorney General's Office.
Officials say the on-duty trooper was on patrol on Route 70 when the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect, ATV in custody after officer struck on I-95 ramp in South Philadelphia: police
- Out of service SEPTA bus crashes into utility pole in Upper Darby: officials
- Video: Shootout at Philadelphia gas station leaves suspect dead, security guard injured
The officer did not suffer any injuries.
No further details have been released by police or the AG's office.