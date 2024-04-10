Motorcyclist killed in crash with New Jersey State trooper on Route 70: officials

A fatal crash involving a New Jersey State Trooper and a civilian motorcyclist is being investigated by the state's Attorney General's Office.

Officials say the on-duty trooper was on patrol on Route 70 when the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

The officer did not suffer any injuries.

No further details have been released by police or the AG's office.