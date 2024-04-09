Suspect, ATV in custody after officer struck on I-95 ramp: police

A suspect is in custody after police say an officer was struck by an ATV in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

According to police, at around 7:15 p.m. a Philadelphia Police officer assigned to the ATV initiative was intentionally struck by a man driving an ATV on the Packer Avenue exit of I-95 Northbound.

The officer, a 6-year-veteran, was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

In a presser Tuesday after the incident, Inspector George Kappe said the officer was "in very good spirits" and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Inspector Kappe said though there was a group of ATV riders that went by, only one struck the officer.

Related article

SKYFOX captured the scene on I-95 showing a police-marked ATV knocked over.

Police recovered the suspected ATV near the 5100 block of Erdrick Street, and it was taken into custody.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell captured police at the scene of the incident.