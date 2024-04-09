Expand / Collapse search

Suspect, ATV in custody after officer struck on I-95 ramp: police

By and FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 9, 2024 9:36pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philly officer struck by ATV rider on I-95 in South Philly

A suspect is in custody and an officer is in stable condition after police say the officer was struck by an ATV on I-95 Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody after police say an officer was struck by an ATV in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

According to police, at around 7:15 p.m. a Philadelphia Police officer assigned to the ATV initiative was intentionally struck by a man driving an ATV on the Packer Avenue exit of I-95 Northbound. 

The officer, a 6-year-veteran, was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. 

In a presser Tuesday after the incident, Inspector George Kappe said the officer was "in very good spirits" and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. 

Inspector Kappe said though there was a group of ATV riders that went by, only one struck the officer.

Related

ATVs in Philadelphia: Police ramping up enforcement, confiscations of ATVs, dirtbikes
article

ATVs in Philadelphia: Police ramping up enforcement, confiscations of ATVs, dirtbikes

Philadelphia police say they are looking to 'set the tone' when it comes to cracking down on ATVs and dirtbikes on city streets.

SKYFOX captured the scene on I-95 showing a police-marked ATV knocked over.

Police recovered the suspected ATV near the 5100 block of Erdrick Street, and it was taken into custody. 

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell captured police at the scene of the incident. 

Police presence on I-95 after officer reportedly injured in ATV incident

A suspect is being sought after reports say an officer was struck by an ATV in South Philadelphia.