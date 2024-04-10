Driver was using restroom when empty SEPTA bus crashed into utility pole: police sources

A bathroom break caused an out of service SEPTA bus to crash into a utility pole and drag down wires Wednesday morning in Upper Darby, according to police sources.

The Route 68 bus crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Long Lane and Marshall Road.

No passengers were on the bus when the crash happened, and no one was injured, according to SEPTA officials.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the bus rolled away when the driver walked off to "take a leak."

"I had to use the bathroom really, really bad! And when I went into a business to use the bathroom, I forgot to put the bus in park," the driver reportedly told police.

The Upper Darby Police Department said Long Lane was closed from Midway Avenue to Ruskin Lane, and urged motorists to avoid the area during the crash investigation and clean up.