Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Port Richmond, police say

article

A motorcyclist is dead after police say he crashed head-on into an SUV Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

According to police the driver, a 31-year-old man, was heading south on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue when he collided with a Honda CRV driving in the opposite direction.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the motorcyclist to cross into oncoming traffic.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter