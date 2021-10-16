Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Port Richmond, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A motorcyclist is dead after police say he crashed head-on into an SUV Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.
According to police the driver, a 31-year-old man, was heading south on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue when he collided with a Honda CRV driving in the opposite direction.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man faces charges in overdose death of 35-year-old man in Ocean County
- Police: 3 injured when teen driver loses control of vehicle in parking lot of Delaware football game
- School bus driver killed in violent head-on crash in Salem County, police say
The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders.
The driver of the Honda was uninjured, according to police.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the motorcyclist to cross into oncoming traffic.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement