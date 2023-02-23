Mourners prepare to gather at viewing for Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald

Mourners from across the Delaware Valley are preparing to gather in Philadelphia on Thursday to honor a fallen Temple University police officer killed in the line of duty nearly a week ago.

Officer Chris Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old husband and father of five children, was on patrol alone when he came across three masked suspects and made efforts to apprehend them near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia. Two suspects, ages 16 and 17, hid as the officer pursued the 18-year-old suspect in an area that has seen an uptick in robberies and crime.

During a struggle with the suspect, later identified as Miles Pfeffer, Fitzgerald was shot several times. Authorities say Pfeffer then shot the officer three more times as he laid on the ground.

Fitzgerald's death sent shockwaves through the Temple University community and greater Philadelphia, areas already plagued with gun violence.

As a memorial for the fallen officer grows, he is being remembered by his family, fellow officers, community members, and organizations throughout Philadelphia for his bravery, service and sacrifice.

"What he did was he embodied that balance of being a good police officer and at the same time loving and respecting people of an at-risk community," Pastor Juan Merrero told FOX 29.

Several fundraisers have been launched for Fitzgerald's family, including a GoFundMe, which has since raised more than $450,000 for his widow and children.

A viewing for Fitzgerald will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home.

A second viewing and funeral will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Police say several road closures will be in effect to accommodate the large number of mourners gathering to honor Fitzgerald.

On Friday morning, the inner lanes of the Parkway will be restricted beginning at 6 a.m.

The areas between 16th and 20th Streets and from Vine to Arch Streets will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.