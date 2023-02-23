Expand / Collapse search

Mourners prepare to gather at viewing for Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
Mourners prepare to gather in Philadelphia to honor Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald

Mourners are preparing to gather in Philadelphia for a viewing set for Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the story.

PHILADELPHIA - Mourners from across the Delaware Valley are preparing to gather in Philadelphia on Thursday to honor a fallen Temple University police officer killed in the line of duty nearly a week ago. 

Officer Chris Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old husband and father of five children, was on patrol alone when he came across three masked suspects and made efforts to apprehend them near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia. Two suspects, ages 16 and 17, hid as the officer pursued the 18-year-old suspect in an area that has seen an uptick in robberies and crime. 

During a struggle with the suspect, later identified as Miles Pfeffer, Fitzgerald was shot several times. Authorities say Pfeffer then shot the officer three more times as he laid on the ground. 

Fitzgerald's death sent shockwaves through the Temple University community and greater Philadelphia, areas already plagued with gun violence. 

Ofc. Chris Fitzgerald being remembered for his love of life, dedication to Philadelphia community

Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff Jihad Ahmed joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to share precious memories of his time with Officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday evening.

As a memorial for the fallen officer grows, he is being remembered by his family, fellow officers, community members, and organizations throughout Philadelphia for his bravery, service and sacrifice. 

 "What he did was he embodied that balance of being a good police officer and at the same time loving and respecting people of an at-risk community," Pastor Juan Merrero told FOX 29. 

Cousin, uncle of slain Temple University officer call for unity

The cousin and uncle of Temple University Officer Chris Fitzgerald join Good Day to talk about the legacy their beloved family member has left behind and he died in the line of duty.

Several fundraisers have been launched for Fitzgerald's family, including a GoFundMe, which has since raised more than $450,000 for his widow and children. 

A viewing for Fitzgerald will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home. 

A second viewing and funeral will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul. 

Police say several road closures will be in effect to accommodate the large number of mourners gathering to honor Fitzgerald. 

On Friday morning, the inner lanes of the Parkway will be restricted beginning at 6 a.m. 

The areas between 16th and 20th Streets and from Vine to Arch Streets will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.