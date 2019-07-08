‘Mulan’ live-action movie teaser trailer features sword-wielding heroine

Disney released an official teaser trailer for the live-action film '“Mulan” on Sunday featuring its sword-wielding heroine.

The teaser, which debuted during halftime of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, showed Chinese American actress Liu Yifei as Hua Mulan, one of the greatest warriors in China's history.

The preview introduced Mulan riding a horse in a green meadow to her home. She is greeted there by her mother, who says, “We have excellent news. The matchmaker has found you an auspicious match.”

Actress Rosalind Chao plays Mulan’s mother and actor Tzi Ma plays her father, who is an honored warrior.

“Yes, I will bring honor to us all,” the loyal daughter responds.

In the movie, the emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from northern invaders, according to a news release from Disney.

Mulan is the eldest daughter and steps in to take the place of her ailing father in the coming war. She masquerades as a man in order to fight, as women were not allowed to go into combat.

The trailer then cuts to the matchmaking scene, in which Mulan is dressed up in a vibrant lavender dress with a full face of makeup.

As the matchmaker recites the qualities of a good wife, the lines are juxtaposed with action scenes of Mulan skillfully wielding a sword and rapidly shooting arrows.

The scenes feature Mulan sprinting on top of a roof and jumping across buildings. In another scene, she is in full combat uniform with a metal helmet, mounted on a horse and ready for battle.

She is also seen pulling a sword on her love interest, Chen Honghui, a confident and ambitious recruit played by New Zealand actor Yoson An. In the animated series, Mulan’s love interest is named Li Shang.

The teaser ends with Mulan swinging her sword back and forth in front of her enemies and then pointing it downward, ready for the oncoming soldiers.

“It is my duty to fight,” Mulan says.

The movie boasts international stars, such as Donnie Yen, who plays Commander Tung, Gong Li, who plays the villain Xianniang and Jet Li, who plays the Emperor. Jason Scott Lee plays another villain Bori Khan. Niki Caro is director of the film.

Mulan’s animated sidekicks Mushu and Cricket did not appear in the trailer. It’s unclear if their characters will be featured in the live-action movie.

“Mulan” will hit theaters on March 27, 2020.