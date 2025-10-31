5 involved in two-vehicle crash in Warrington, police say: ‘Serious accident, serious injuries’

The Brief Five people were involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bucks County on Halloween night. Police say the collision on Bristol Road in Warrington was a ‘serious accident with serious injuries.' This is an ongoing investigation.



A crash in Warrington is under investigation Friday night, reports say.

What we know:

At around 9:30 p.m. Warrington police say a multi-vehicle accident occurred near the 2600 block of Bristol Road.

FOX 29 arrived at the scene where there was a heavy presence of emergency personnel.

Two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV were involved in the crash, police say.

Four people were in one vehicle and one person was in the other vehicle at the time of the crash, Sgt. Kenneth Hawthorn confirmed at the scene.

The fire department arrived at the scene due to a smell of gasoline stemming from the crash.

Police say the accident was not a head-on collision.

The reconstruction team will work to detail how the crash occurred on the narrow road.

According to Sgt. Hawthorn, this was a ‘serious accident with serious injuries.’

What we don't know:

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation with the Warrington Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials are expected to send out a press release with additional details Saturday morning.