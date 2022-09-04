Multi-vehicle fatal accident under investigation in Bucks County

article

Officials are investigating a fatal accident in Bucks County.

According to authorities, crews were called to Street Road, near Davisville Road, Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident.

A fatal accident on Street Road is under investigation. (Daniel McErlane)

Three vehicles were found at the scene when crews arrived.

Officials confirmed a fatality as a result of the accident, as well as multiple injuries. There were no other details regarding the number of people involved or the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.