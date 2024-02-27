Philadelphia prisoner escapes reach 5 over past year as search continues for latest escapee

Searches have scoured the city over the past several months as news of prisoners escaping Philadelphia police custody has become more and more frequent.

The latest unfolded earlier this week when 29-year-old Alleem Bordan outran two police officers while handcuffed.

Bordan was being discharged from a hospital in Kensington when he took off on foot. Video captured him sprinting through a parking lot with his hands still cuffed behind his back.

Police have yet to locate the prisoner as their search continues into a second day.

About a month ago, a dangerous teen fugitive orchestrated a similar escape.

Shane Pryor slipped out of police custody in the Emergency Room parking lot at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia around noon on January 24.

He was captured onboard a SEPTA bus after a 5-day manhunt and several sightings across the city.

Back in May, Ameen Hurst and Nassir Grant escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center through a hole cut in a fence surrounding a recreation yard.

Grant evaded arrest for four days after being seen wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering at one point in the search.

Hurst, who was accused in four Philadelphia murders, was finally taken into custody six days later.

At least five suspects, including Hurst's brother, were accused of aiding the prisoners in their escape.

In November, Gino Hagenkotter escaped from custody while working on a detailed assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility.

His body was found in a warehouse after more than a week of searching.