5 injuries reported after construction accident involving boom truck in Manhattan, FDNY says

By Jacob Flanagan and Adeja Shivonne
Published 
Updated 5:23PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

5 injured after boom truck collapse in Manhattan

5 people were injured after a boom truck collapsed in Inwood, Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK - The Department of Buildings (DOB) is investigating the scene of an incident involving a boom truck in northern Manhattan Tuesday. 

FDNY reports 4 people with minor injuries and 1 with serious non-life-threatening injuries. 

All five have been taken to a nearby hospital. 

Authorities tell FOX 5 NY that the boom truck was moving a load of plywood when it suddenly tipped over and fell. 

Video and pictures from the scene show victims being treated and transported.

construction-accident-inwood-manhattan.png

New York City Department of Transportation cameras show the apparent construction accident in Inwood, Manhattan.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near West 207th Street and 9th Avenue in Inwood. 

DOB issued a warning to contractors and crane operators to take precautionary measures as a powerful storm hit the city, bringing heavy rain and 60 mph wind gusts. 

It is unclear if weather was the cause of the incident. 

What is a boom truck?

04-cranes-vs-boom-trucks-1.png

Cranes have multiple parts that work together to safely lift and transport heavy loads. (BigRentz)

According to BigRentz, an equipment rental company; a boom truck typically lifts lighter loads than a crane and can drive like a regular truck, unlike a crane that usually lifts heavier loads and stays in fixed position. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 