Firefighters, trooper hurt after DUI-related crash on I-76

Multiple people are recovering after an incident on the Schuylkill Expressway early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Lower Merion Township.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were on the scene investigating a prior crash when a female DUI driver crashed into the scene.

According to authorities, two firefighters were injured and taken to local hospitals. One trooper was also injured and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

The identity of the woman who caused the crash has not yet been released.

