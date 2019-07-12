Multiple people injured in crash outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

article

Multiple people were injured in a crash outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday

Police say a 68-year-old man was driving southbound on 10th Street from Chestnut Street when he jumped the curb, struck three people, and then struck a family of three in an SUV.

The driver is listed in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. A 51-year-old woman and 39-year-old woman are currently in critical condition while a 56-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition. The family of three are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.