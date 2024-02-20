Multiple people shot in Allentown near Muhlenberg College: sources

article

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Muhlenberg College in Allentown Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 1800 block of West Turner Street.

Muhlenberg College sent FOX 29 the following statement Tuesday: "On February 20th at approximately 2000 hours, Campus Safety and Police was made aware of an incident adjacent to campus where multiple individuals were shot.

A message was sent via OmniAlert for individuals on campus to shelter in place. The lockdown procedures were activated. Muhlenberg College Police Officers were in contact with the Allentown Police Department throughout the incident. Muhlenberg College Police Officers increased patrols throughout high-traffic areas around campus during this time. Once the incident was deemed complete, the lockdown was lifted. There is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time."

This is an ongoing investigation.