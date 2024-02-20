Rash of catalytic converter thefts over 2-day period have police in Delaware County searching for suspects

A rash of catalytic converter thefts over a 2-day period have police in Delaware County busy as they investigate and search for the suspects.

Police in Haverford Township have taken about eight reports in the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. Police listed in its weekly online blotter eight reports of catalytic converters being stolen.

The thieves struck on February 12th and 13th. One couple said it happened to them in the early morning hours of February 11th. Their car was parked in the driveway of a home on Strathmore Road.

AAA suggests particular tips to help guard against catalytic converter thefts:

Install a steel anti-theft device which can be welded or bolted to your vehicle’s frame.

Paint your converter a bright color, which will attract attention and should be a red flag to anyone the thieves try and sell to.

Etch your vin and or license plate number into the converter.

AAA also recommends parking smart in high traffic or well-lit areas. Additionally, AAA says lifted vehicles are targets. The height allows thieves to slide under easily and quickly.