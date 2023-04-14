Multiple suspects sought for theft of about $200k worth of dimes from trailer in Philadelphia Walmart lot

article

The Philadelphia Police Department continues its search for suspects connected to the theft of thousands worth of dimes from a truck in Philadelphia.

Authorities say officers responded to the parking lot of a Walmart on Byberry Road in the Northeast section of the city.

Investigators say responding officers found an unmarked trailer, which contained about $750,000 worth of dimes, broken open.

Police say the initial call came in as a theft with a group of ten more males stealing from the trailer.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to officials, detectives from the Northeast Division and SWAT held the crime scene as investigators surveyed the crime scene.

Police say they are searching for multiple male suspects in addition to a white Chrysler 300 and a dark-colored pickup truck.

Authorities say about $200,000 worth of dimes were stolen in the heist.