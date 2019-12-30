‘Murder Mystery,’ ‘Stranger Things’ top Netflix’s 2019 most popular list

Netflix has dropped its Top 10 of 2019 list, ranking the most popular releases in TV series, films and specials streaming on the platform over the past year.

Adam Sandler’s comedic film “Murder Mystery” nabbed the No. 1 spot, with the third season of the beloved sci-fi series “Stranger Things” coming in second on the list.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler arrive to attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of the Netflix film "Murder Mystery" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Bay’s new action thriller “6 Underground,” starring Ryan Reynolds, landed in third, followed by Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2" in fourth.



Martin Scorsese’s crime film “The Irishman” rounded out the top half of the list, coming in at No. 5.

If you’re wondering why some of Netflix’s most talked-about releases of the year like, “Marriage Story” and “When They See Us” didn’t make the cut, it’s due to the methodology the streaming service uses to develop its rankings.

The rankings are based on the number of accounts that have watched at least two minutes of a title, both original and acquired, during its first 28 days on Netflix, according to Deadline.

If a series airs more than one season during the year, only the most popular season is reportedly counted.



Full List

1. “Murder Mystery”

2. “Stranger Things 3”

3. “6 Underground”

4. “Incredibles 2”

5. “The Irishman”

6. “The Witcher”

7. “Triple Frontier”

8. “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

9. “The Umbrella Academy”

10. “The Highwaymen”