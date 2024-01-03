Murder-suicide under investigation after 2 found dead in Chester County home: police

article

A murder-suicide is under investigation after police say two people were found dead in a West Goshen Township home.

West Goshen Township Police Department responded to a well-being check request Tuesday for 41-year-old Derek Calzadillas, who had not been heard from by relatives in over 24 hours.

Police reached his home on the 400 block of Hightop Road in Chester County at around 4:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers received no answer at the door, but noticed a man lying unresponsive on the floor through the window.

They then entered the home and requested additional emergency medical services.

The unresponsive person was identified as 22-year-old resident, Kai O’Connor, who was transported to Chester County Hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

Derek Calzadillas was found dead in a closet inside the home.

This investigation is currently being treated as a murder/suicide case; there is no danger to the community. It does not appear that firearms were involved in this incident. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to please contact Sergeant Detective David Maurer of West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.