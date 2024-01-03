Video: Suspected hit-and-run driver sought as young Philadelphia woman fights for life

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a driver they say fled after hitting a woman, who is now suffering with extremely critical injuries.

The 25-year-old woman was walking on the 2200 block of North Broad Street when she was struck around 9:30 p.m. December 29.

She was placed in extremely critical condition with a fractured skull, fractured hips, and other severe injuries.

The driver drove off, leaving the woman in the middle of the road, according to authorities.

Video posted by police shows the suspect getting out of his car to survey the suspected vehicle, a gray 2019-2024 Nissan Altima or 2020-2024 Nissan Sentra.

FOX 29 spoke to the victim's mother earlier this week as she pleaded with the driver to turn themselves in.

"No one deserves to go through what Hailey’s going through right now. Nobody. And I want my Hailey back. And, I want whoever did this to her to be found," Colleen Worrell said.