Murder suspect arrested as Philadelphia police impound dozens of ATVs, dirt bikes in 2-day crackdown

A Philadelphia crackdown to rid the streets of the unlawful vehicles ended with dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes being impounded, and the arrest of two suspects, one wanted for murder.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that police used a helicopter to stalk dirt bikes and ATV from above, and alerted officers on the ground of their locations.

Police waited for the riders to park, or stop for food or fuel, then moved in to confiscate the illegal vehicle. The effort yielded trailers-full of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Keeley was there with police as officers impounded several the all-terrain vehicles and handed out hefty tickets to the vehicle's owners worth up to $2k.

Some of the vehicles, according to Keeley, had the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN Number) scratched off, leading police to suspect the vehicle was stolen.

A total of 23 ATVs and dirt bikes were confiscated over the past two days, according to a statement by police during a Friday press conference.

Those confiscations bring this year's total to 149 ATVS and bikes, with nearly half being seized in the past three weeks. Keeley reports the confiscated vehicles will eventually be crushed at a local junkyard.

Police also confirmed that two arrest were made during the crackdown; one suspect riding an ATV, and another suspect wanted for homicide. No further details of the arrests have been provided.

The overwhelming crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes comes just days after a biker was recorded kicking in a driver's windshield during an argument in Center City.

Along with ATVs and dirt bikes, city leaders and police have been putting forth effort to stop illegal car meet-ups that have turned violent and chaotic.