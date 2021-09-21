Murphy says NJ to help resettle about 500 Afghans

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will host about 500 Afghan evacuees.

New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst served as an arrival point for "many thousands" of Afghans who left their homeland as the United States withdrew its troops from the country.

It’s unclear how exactly the state is helping the refugees, but Murphy said the state was eager to assist. Murphy, a Democrat, didn’t offer much detail on the evacuees, but promised more specifics soon.

The Biden administration last week began telling governors how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

___

