Murphy to deliver 3rd state of the state remotely Tuesday

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver his third state of the state address remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy announced Tuesday's speech would be remote last week before insurrectionists backing President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol, leading statehouses across the country to tighten security ahead of other possible threats.

On Monday, Murphy declined to detail any preparations being made at the New Jersey statehouse for any possible violent gatherings, saying only that "we’re taking nothing for granted."

Murphy urged residents not to come to the statehouse ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

