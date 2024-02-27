Museum in Germantown honors veterans who continue to serve the country, Philly community

A veteran’s museum in Germantown is saying thank you to those who served our country, and are now continuing to put their lives on the line while wearing blue.

"What we say to the veterans, have we done all we can for you?" said Dr. A.V. Hankins, the Director of the Aces Veterans Museum.

That saying embodies everything the museum in Germantown stands for.

During World War II, the building served Black veterans as one of the few places they were allowed to hang out.

"Upstairs on the third floor was Parker Hall which was a functioning USO for black veterans," said Dr. Hankins.

To this day, they’re still serving veterans, nowadays, in the form of medallions to recognize veterans in the Germantown community.

"Look y'all, I got my bling, that bling is good," sayid Officer Edward Savage, a Philly Police Department Recruiter and Veteran, as he got his medallion.

The bling isn’t just for their service in the military, it’s also to recognize their current service as police officers.

"I wasn’t really aiming to be a police officer. It’s funny because I was in uniform one day and an officer from the 14th district came to me and said, ‘man, you would be a great officer’,"said Officer Savage.

Well, that officer was right, now Officer Savage serves as a recruiter with the Philadelphia Police Department to get veterans to put on the blue uniform.

Officer Savage says he appreciates the museum’s recognition.

"If you see a Vet, thank them, regardless male or female because it’s important that they know that they are being recognized and they are not forgotten," he said.

That’s the exact reason this medallion presentation was a very special moment for Gwendolyn Daniels, who now protects and serves kids as a crossing guard, but during the Vietnam War, she was a soldier.

"When I first came home, we weren’t recognized at all so, when Doctor Hankins started recognizing veterans no matter what, I felt good because I am a Vietnam Vet even though I didn’t go to Vietnam," said Daniels.

That feeling of appreciation is the reason Dr. Hankins continues to keep the museum and its long-standing mission going.

A mission to love everyone, especially those who are trying to protect and serve our country and our communities.

Dr. Hankins says, "It comes from every other week I got to hear about somebody’s cousin or son getting killed because they don’t love themselves, because we don’t love them. If we don’t love our veterans who go out there and live and die for us, sacrifice their families, we don’t love anybody, so what this is, is a love fest."