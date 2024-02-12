Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman makes history as first woman, first Black CEO, President of the Philadelphia Zoo

Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman is almost four months into her new role as President and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo.

It’s a history-making role she doesn’t take lightly, but she says it presented itself when she least expected it.

"I was happy at the St. Louis Zoo being The Director of the WildCare Park, building a new zoo, and the recruiter was like, ‘No I think you ought to consider this, Philly is a great town," she saId. "I was like oh yeah, OK Philly, I see you, I see you!"

Before her time with St. Louis Zoo, Dr. Mogerman was Vice President of Learning and Community at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. She also had several roles at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

She’s no stranger to city living.

Dr. Mogerman grew up on the South side of Chicago and says her love for animals began when she was just a little girl.

"I always thought I wanted to be the next Jane Goodall,, in the field studying the animals and then went to college and went camping for the first time, that wasn’t what my family did, and I was asking where’s the restroom and the shower?," she said. "I realized at that point, that I’m a city girl who needs my city creature comforts, so that field research wasn’t going to be the thing for me. Zoos and aquariums found a wonderful home for this love of animals, this value for conservation and wildlife."

Dr. Mogerman went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in conservation biology, and a doctorate in biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"I think through time I’ve brought this lens of those that live closest to the animals need to be part of the solution finding and that leads to better solutions, more effective solutions for wildlife," she said.

Dr. Mogerman says she’s still working on developing a true vision for the zoo, but some things stick out to her already.

"What I know at this point is this community loves the zoo, and as the nation’s oldest zo, what I’m trying to bring forward to develop that vision are the threads of the past that we need to bring forward to stitch the vision for the future," she said.

She knows 2026 will be a big year for the city and wants to make sure the zoo is ready.

In the meantime, she says she wants to be as visible and open with her story so children everywhere, especially in Philadelphia, can see what’s possible if they want to work with animals.

"My message would actually be to the parents that have this kid that says, ‘I want to go see the animals,’ stuff that you don’t understand, let them explore it," she said. "Just don’t discourage the kids let them go for it, get them a pair of binoculars, and just ride it out with them."