Must watch: Bald eagle rescued outside home in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A majestic bird is recovering after an unusual encounter at the Jersey Shore last week.
The bald eagle, named Eddie, was found walking around disoriented on East Atlantic Boulevard in Ocean City.
Rescue workers believe the bird may have been stunned after colliding with a window, but it didn't break any wings.
Dramatic video shows the moment the eagle was safely captured right outside someone's home.
The Humane Society of Ocean City says Eddie is expected to make a full recovery and return to the wild!