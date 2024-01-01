Must watch: Bodycam captures firefighters battling blaze inside Golf Zone in Chester County
WEST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP - Flames illuminated the sky as a raging fire ripped through a driving range in Chester County this weekend.
Multiple buildings were fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived at Golf Zone in West Brandywine Township around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Video posted by a local fire department shows the moment firefighters first entered the terrifying scene.
With flames surrounding them, the firefighters searched several floors of the main building.
Officials say 31 firefighters responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported, and a cause has yet to be announced.