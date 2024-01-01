Expand / Collapse search

Must watch: Bodycam captures firefighters battling blaze inside Golf Zone in Chester County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:28AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Firefighters come face-to-face with blaze Golf Zone in Chester County

Video shows the moment firefighters first entered the terrifying scene at the Golf Zone main building, surrounded by flames.

WEST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP - Flames illuminated the sky as a raging fire ripped through a driving range in Chester County this weekend.

Multiple buildings were fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived at Golf Zone in West Brandywine Township around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Video posted by a local fire department shows the moment firefighters first entered the terrifying scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

With flames surrounding them, the firefighters searched several floors of the main building.

Officials say 31 firefighters responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported, and a cause has yet to be announced.