My Chemical Romance is coming to Philadelphia this summer

article

Welcome back to "The Black Parade" - My Chemical Romance is taking the stage once again.

The rock band will kick off its 10-date North American tour in July, with a stop at Citizen's Bank Park on August 15.

Philadelphia fans will get to experience "The Black Parade" album in full following an opening performance by Alice Cooper.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums across their career. They announced their breakup in 2013; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled "May Death Never Stop You." In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they’d privately reunited two years earlier.

A reunion tour was scheduled for 2020, rescheduled for the pandemic, and postponed until 2022. That year, they released their first new song since 2014: "The Foundations of Decay."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.