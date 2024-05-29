Nearly 30 military, law enforcement K9s rescued from 'Hero Haven' in Pennsylvania

article

After years protecting and serving our country, these loyal heroes deserved a home full of love. Unfortunately, their journey took a devastating detour.

Nearly 30 retired K9s were found "withered away" with untreated medical conditions at K-9 Hero Haven, a rescue organization in Northumberland County.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says the German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and a Labrador retriever had all either been on the front lines along our military, or by the side of law enforcement across the nation.

They were then forced to live in kennels covered in feces and blood with water bowls that had turned green from lack of cleaning, officials say.

"Respected dogs that once sacrificed everything for humankind were now subjected to a life of filth and neglect."

The dogs were finally taken into the care of the PSPCA. Several have since found forever homes, some with previous handlers.

"They’ve gone as far as Alaska and Arkansas, and some have stayed close to home."

Officials say the rescue owner's kennel license was revoked after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges.