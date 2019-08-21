Nearly 300 union workers laid off following refinery fire in South Philly

Nearly 300 union workers have been laid off at the South Philadelphia refinery where a massive fire broke out back in June.

Ryan O'Callaghan, president of Steelworkers Local 101, says 280 workers were let go.

He claims there's still some product on some of the lines so he says the refinery still needs staff.

FOX 29 has reached out to Philadelphia Energy Solutions for comment but have not heard back.

The advisory group for Philadelphia Energy Solutions will hold another public meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Prepator Charter School on Point Breeze Avenue.

Thiel says the cause of the June 21 fire and explosion remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.