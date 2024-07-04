Nearly 40 animals rescued, 7 found dead in freezer at South Jersey home: police
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A horrifying case of animal cruelty was discovered when police searched a home in Galloway Township earlier this week.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Cresson Avenue after several reports of animals living in inhumane conditions.
A total of 43 animals were found inside the home, some living and some dead.
Seven dogs and 29 cats were rescued, while two dogs, one cat and four kittens were found dead inside a freezer.
Nancy Santos, 57, was placed in custody and charged with 43 counts of animal neglect.
Police say the rescued animals were re-located thanks to Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue, The Atlantic County Animal Shelter, and A-Academy Animal Control.