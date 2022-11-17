Nearly 400 homes evacuated after tanker carrying gasoline overturns in Bethlehem neighborhood

Residents in Bethlehem were forced out of their homes early Thursday morning after a tanker carrying gasoline overturned in Bethlehem.

Authorities say the tanker overturned in the area of West Union boulevard and Paul Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, the tanker, which holds up to 7,000 gallons of gas, overturned, causing about 75% of the gas to spill out.

Bethlehem police say about 1,000 people were evacuated from about 400 homes in the area.

Evacuees have been sent to the Nitschmann Middle School, according to police.

Police have not said if there were any reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.