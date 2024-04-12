New charges filed against former Pennsylvania urgent care worker accused of sexually assaulting patients

article

A former healthcare worker from Philadelphia accused of sexually assaulting patients is facing two dozen new charges for similar disturbing accusations.

Ramon Garcia, 33, was arrested in March after two women reported being sexually assaulted by him during visits to Carbon Health Urgent Care in Abington.

Police said 12 more victims came forward after Garcia's arrest alleging that he sexually assaulted them during medical exams that Garcia was not allowed to perform.

Investigators said Garcia, a medical assistant, inappropriately touched patients, watched as they changed into medical gowns and sometimes would secretly photograph or record patients' bodies. In at least one instance, Garcia is accused of placing a victim's hand on his leg/groin area while drawing their blood.

"This defendant, who was not a nurse, took advantage of the trust that patients extend to true medical professionals by assaulting and violating them," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

It's alleged that Garcia also gave his phone number to multiple patients and made inappropriate comments about their bodies.

"I commend these victims – as well as the first two victims who came forward – for having the courage to go to police to share what happened to them," Steele said.

The new slate of charges filed against Garcia includes, aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, harassment, impersonating a nurse, wiretap violations, and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail of $150,000 plus the $99,000 bail from his previous charges.