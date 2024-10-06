New details emerge after pregnant woman killed in shooting outside Wawa in Delco: police

Investigators in Delaware County are releasing new details about a deadly shooting at a Wawa that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Police say the victim was shot while she was running away. Another woman has been charged with murder.

FOX 29's Greg Payne spoke to neighbors in Collindale who say they are concerned about the recent rise in crime.

Even though folks in the area say they are saddened, they are not surprised because of the recent type of activity that has been happening in the area.

"I've seen it change a little bit, not for the better...but what are you going to do?" said Jimmy Grace, who lives nearby.

Grace lives across the street from the Wawa gas station on MacDade Boulevard, which was filled with police lights Saturday night as authorities say around 7:20 p.m. two women got into an argument outside the Wawa, resulting in gunfire.

Police found 32-year-old Latoya Davis dead in the side parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

"I saw the flashing lights from my living room window, but I didn't hear nothing," Grace mentioned.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Evelena Williams, who according to charging documents, fired the fatal shot when Davis was running away from her.

Authorities say Williams stayed on the scene, told police she shot Davis, and that she is licensed to carry, with a firearm that was recovered from the scene.

Williams is facing multiple charges including first- and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and even first- and third-degree murder of an unborn child, because Davis was pregnant.

"It's horrible, I heard that the pregnant girl died. That's just really sad. I don't know who they were but it was just really sad... it's scary because things are just going nuts, and I'm an old peace and lover, but it's scary," Cathy Jackson, a former Collingdale resident, expressed her distress.

Investigators still have not said what started the argument that led up to the deadly shooting.