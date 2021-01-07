New Jersey, Delaware send National Guard members to D.C. after insurrection at capitol

New Jersey is sending hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington D.C. in the wake of an insurrection at the capitol by pro-Trump supporters Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Phil Murphy said he has mobilized 500 members of the National Guard to "protect our democracy and facilitate the peaceful transition of power."

"Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace, and the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders," Murphy said. "The brave men and women of our National Guard will be deployed in order to preserve these sacred principles."

Washington's neighbors to the east in Delaware will also send an unspecified number of National Guard troops, according to Governor John Carney.

The capitol building became overrun with pro-Trump supporters during a joint session to confirm the 2020 election of Joe Biden. The house chamber was cleared as protesters continued to push past capitol police onto the house floor.

The centuries-old capitol building had its window smashed and offices vandalized. A woman, identified as Ashli Babbit an Air Force veteran, was shot dead while storming the building. D.C. police reported 3 more deaths due to medical emergencies and more than 50 arrests.

The join session reconvened overnight Wednesday and confirmed the election of Biden in the early hours of Thursday morning.

