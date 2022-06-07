New Jersey gas hits $5 a gallon as Philadelphia prices surge to $5.08

Summer travel is in full swing, but drivers still won't find any relief at the pump across the Delaware Valley.

New Jersey gas hit another record high Tuesday with prices averaging $5.01 a gallon, up 3 cents overnight and 24 cents from last week.

In Philadelphia, gas prices have been sitting above $5 since last week as the average surged to $5.08 overnight.

However, Pennsylvania prices barely remain below the $5 mark at $4.98 a gallon. The state's average is up 22 cents from last week.

The lowest prices in the Delaware Valley can be found in Delaware, where gas stands at $4.93 a gallon.

The national gas average is up 5 cents overnight reaching $4.91 a gallon.