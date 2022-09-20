New Jersey makes Top 5 list of happiest states in the US, new poll says

Whoever said New Jersey people aren't happy, clearly hasn't seen this list!

New Jersey has been named the No. 5 "Happiest State in America" for 2022, according to a poll by Wallethub.

The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of adults feeling productive, income growth and unemployment rate.

New Jersey cracked the Top 5 ranking with an overall score of 61.71. Pennsylvania came in at No. 27 with 51.87, and Delaware in the 17th spot with 55.16.

The Garden State also came in second place when it came to emotional and physical well-being; and ranked fifth lowest for adult depression.

You can see the full list and read the study's methodology online.



