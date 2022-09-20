Police: 3 from New York charged in alleged shoplifting incident after fiery crash on Delaware highway

article

Delaware State Police say three men from New York have been charged in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Lowes before they led police on a chase down a Delaware highway.

According to authorities, Alexander Boysie, 18, Justin Ramsaran, 19, and Ronnie Bridgelal, 20, all of New York, face an array of charges, including shoplifting, criminal mischief, conspiracy, resisting arrest and related charges.

Delaware State Police say the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Lowes store on Plantation Road in Lewes.

Two men were seen exiting the store with a large quantity of copper wire before they got into a Chrysler 300 with a Florida license plate and a third man in the car quickly sped away after the other two men got in, officials say.

Troopers say the suspects fled northbound on Coastal Highway and when troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle made a U-turn and began traveling southbound on the highway at a high rate of speed.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to Delaware State Police, troopers stopped the chase in an effort to keep the public and officers involved safe.

Police later saw the Chrysler 300 after it crashed into a guardrail on Coastal Highway near Milton-Ellendale Highway, authorities say.

The crash caused the Chrysler to catch fire and the three suspects were apprehended by authorities as they tried to run away from the crash site, police say.

Officials say the Chrysler also hit a Honda Accord, being driven by a 34-year-old man, on Coastal Highway.

According to authorities, a piece of the guardrail that was hit by the Chrysler impaled the windshield of a Ford Explorer being driven by a 69-year-old man.

The drivers of the Ford Explorer and Honda Accord were not injured, according to police.

The three suspects sustained minor injuries during the crash and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment and then released.

Police say Boysie and Bridgelal were arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,500 cash bail, while Ramsaran was arraigned on a $30,750 cash bail.