New Jersey man arrested in shooting that killed 17-year-old

Officials have announced the arrest of a New Jersey man in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy and the shooting of a 17-year-old girl the previous week.

Kai Johnson, 18, of Pemberton, faces numerous charges including murder (first degree), attempted murder (first degree), aggravated assault, and others for his role in the shooting that left a teenager dead.

Authorities say Johnson turned himself into the Pemberton Township Police Department late Friday afternoon and has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

It is alleged on October 18, Johnson shot Malachi Treherne, 17, and another teen. Treherne died at the scene. The other teen was hospitalized but ultimately released.

An investigation revealed that Johnson and the decedent were having an argument inside the house when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot both victims.

An autopsy determined that Malachi Treherne died as a result of two gunshot wounds to his head.

Other people present in the home at the time of the shooting, including a two-year-old boy, were not injured in the incident.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter