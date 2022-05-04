New Jersey man gets 14-year sentence for role in online dating scheme

article

A man who helped dupe dozens into sending millions of dollars to people posing as U.S. military personnel in an online dating scheme has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Rubbin Sarpong must also pay over $3 million in restitution to 36 victims under the sentence imposed Tuesday, as well as more than $385,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Federal law enforcement agents said Sarpong and the others collected over $2.1 million over the years, with Sarpong personally receiving more than $800,000.

One person sent Sarpong $48,000, according to court documents, which showed that he also received $46,800 from another.Sarpong has posted photographs of himself on Instagram posing with stacks of cash, luxury cars and expensive jewelry.

The 38-year-old had pleaded guilty last November to multiple counts. Federal prosecutors say the scheme ran from January 2016 to September 2019. They say Sarpong and his co-conspirators, several of whom live in Ghana, set up phony profiles on online dating sites using fictitious or stolen identities and posing as U.S. military personnel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.