New Jersey man wanted in West Chester armed robbery, police say

article

Police in West Chester are searching for a man who they believe was part of a group that tied up a man during an armed robbery in late November.

Investigators named 21-year-old Patrick Wells as part of a trio who police say bound a man by his hands and feet inside his apartment on the 100 block of East Chestnut Street.

The unnamed victim said the group stole an estimated $5k in items from his apartment before leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

MORE PENNSYLVANIA HEADLINES

Police say they have been unable to locate Wells a week after the alleged robbery. He is believed to be from Audubon, New Jersey, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Wells' whereabouts is asked to contact West Chester Police immediately.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter