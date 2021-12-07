Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl inside car stolen in Germantown

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a child who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Tuesday night in Germantown.

Pennsylvania State Police say 6-year-old Sahara Little was inside her mother's burgundy Toyota Scion when it was stolen from in front of a pizza shop on the 5600 block of Green Street just after 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that Sahara's mother left her inside the running car while she went to pick up a pizza order. The car was stolen while the mother was inside the restaurant, Small said.

Police are searching for a burgundy Toyota Scion with the passenger light out

Sahara is said to be 4 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a pink coat, tan pants and sneakers.

Police say the stolen Scion has a passenger light out and a Pennsylvania license plate of LKV-1067.

