Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl inside car stolen in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a child who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Tuesday night in Germantown.
Pennsylvania State Police say 6-year-old Sahara Little was inside her mother's burgundy Toyota Scion when it was stolen from in front of a pizza shop on the 5600 block of Green Street just after 9 p.m.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that Sahara's mother left her inside the running car while she went to pick up a pizza order. The car was stolen while the mother was inside the restaurant, Small said.
Police are searching for a burgundy Toyota Scion with the passenger light out
Sahara is said to be 4 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a pink coat, tan pants and sneakers.
Police say the stolen Scion has a passenger light out and a Pennsylvania license plate of LKV-1067.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 shot after argument inside Holmesburg bar, police say
- Man accused of straw purchasing firearms recovered from convicted felons in Philadelphia
- Man shot multiple times while getting into car in Rhawnhurst
- Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
- Suspects sought after man, 70, assaulted during robbery in Fashion District bathroom, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement