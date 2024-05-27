New Jersey Primary 2024: Key races for Election Day
NEW JERSEY - Voters are heading to the polls across the state on Tuesday to cast their ballots for New Jersey’s closed 2024 primary election.
Here's everything you need to know for Election Day on June 4, from where to vote, to who's running for each race:
Election Day
If you didn’t send in a mail-in or absentee ballot, polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these polling locations.
Key races
U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey announced in March that he wouldn’t run in the Democratic primary as he faces federal corruption charges, but he left open the possibility that he would reenter the race as an independent later this year if he is exonerated at a trial.
Democrats:
- Patricia Campos Medina
- Kevin Cupples
- Lawrence Hamm
- Andrew Kim
- Patrick Merrill
Republicans:
- Curtis Bashaw
- Michael Estrada
- Albert Harshaw
- Shirley Maia-Cusick
- Gregg Mele
- Justin Murphy
- Christine Serrano Glassner
- Alex Zdan
U.S. House
Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in. These races are taking place in the Philadelphia area:
District 1: Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties
- Democrat: incumbent Donald Norcross
- Republican: Damon Galdo and Nicholas Whitelock
District 2: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties
- Democrats: Tim Alexander, Carolyn Rush, Brandon Saffold and Joe Salerno
- Republican: incumbent Jeff Van Drew
District 3: Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties
- Democrats: Joseph Cohn, Herbert C. Conaway Jr., Carol Murphy and Sarah Schoengood
- Republican: Shirley Maia-Cusick and Gregory Sobocinski