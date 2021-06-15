New Jersey ranked best state to live in, according to survey

article

New Jersey now officially ranks as the best state in America to live in, according to WalletHub's annual list released Tuesday.

The Garden State came in first place ahead of Massachusetts (second place) and New York (third place).

New Jersey ranked in the top 10 for safety, quality of life and education. The state also ranked fourth for lowest crime rates.

However, New Jersey ranked lowest for affordability and also scored low in terms of economy.

Pennsylvania just barely made the top 10 with an overall score of 59.21. Delaware ranked 32 out of the 50 states.

WalletHub's survey considered 52 different weighted metrics from cost of living to lowest crime rate.

In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter