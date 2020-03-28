New Jersey reports 11,124 coronavirus cases; 140 deaths

The death toll in New Jersey from COVID-19 rose to 140, an increase of 32, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday. The number of cases jumped to 11,124, up from about 9,000 on Friday.

Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said many of the positive tests are from people who were tested a week earlier, and may not yet indicate any effect from the stricter rules announced last weekend. the rules restricted social interactions and the closing of non-essential businesses.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor's Office)

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county.

– Bergen County: 1,838

– Essex County: 1,086

– Middlesex County: 808

– Monmouth County: 781

– Hudson County: 771

– Union County: 742

– Ocean County: 624

– Passaic County: 608

– Morris County: 442

– Somerset County: 258

– Mercer County: 168

– Camden County: 123

– Burlington County: 115

– Sussex County: 81

– Hunterdon County: 61

– Gloucester County: 51

– Warren County: 51

– Atlantic County: 17

– Cumberland County: 11

– Cape May County: 7

– Salem County: 3

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-21.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING CENTERS

Drive-thru testing centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties were open Saturday solely for first responders and health care workers who were showing symptoms. Beginning Sunday, the centers — at Bergen County College in Paramus and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel — will open on alternate days and provide up to 500 tests each day, roughly double what they each have been offering daily until now.

Murphy said the modification was made to ease pressure on staffing and resources.

A new drive-thru testing site will open on Monday at the County College of Morris in Randolph, by appointment for residents who have a referral from a health care provider.

MORE MONEY

The Democratic governor said the state is dispersing $140 million in state aid to hospitals and other facilities.

He also said most residents getting assistance formerly called food stamps will be getting more aid because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday, according to the governor's office. Families that already get the federal maximum amount won't be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy's administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.

The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.

MORE BUSINESSES DEEMED ESSENTIAL

Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

— Mobile phone retail and repair shops

— Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

— Livestock feed stores

— Nurseries and garden centers

— Farming equipment stores

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

SCHOOLS

Murphy announced the closure of all schools and colleges in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak The state’s more than 600 school districts were affected. Most of them had already closed.

Murphy announced Tuesday that New Jersey was granted a federal waiver to cancel statewide assessments for this spring. This will not prevent students from meeting their graduation requirements.

SUPPLIES

Murphy ordered acute care hospitals and health systems to begin reporting daily their supplies of personal protective equipment.

Anyone with personal protective equipment to donate is urged to visit the state's dedicated COVID-19 hub.

MORTGAGE RELIEF

Murphy announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers affected economically by the coronavirus. Not making payments during that period can’t be used to downgrade borrowers’ credit ratings, and late fees won’t be allowed, Murphy said. He also urged landlords taking advantage of the grace period to pass relief onto renters, and reminded landlords that renters cannot be evicted during the crisis.

