New Jersey reports 4,402 coronavirus cases; 62 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has risen to at least 4,402, with 62 fatalities reported.

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by county.

– Bergen County: 819

– Essex County: 381

– Middlesex County: 316

– Monmouth County: 313

– Union County: 262

– Hudson County: 260

– Passaic County: 255

– Morris County: 223

– Ocean County: 222

– Somerset County: 117

– Mercer County: 82

– Camden County: 61

– Burlington County: 49

– Sussex County: 27

– Gloucester County: 26

– Hunterdon County: 25

– Warren County: 18

– Atlantic County: 9

– Cape May County: 4

– Cumberland County: 3

– Salem County: 1

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

WHAT TO DO

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-21

NEW FUND

First lady Tammy Murphy on Tuesday unveiled the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund with a video featuring some of the state’s biggest celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Bon Jovi.

She said in an emailed statement that all the fund’s money would go toward fighting medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on the state’s most vulnerable. She said administrative costs would be covered by grants.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING CENTERS

Murphy said Passaic County is opening its first testing center for county residents at William Paterson University. The center said county residents must have a doctor’s referral for testing.

The center will join two facilities for state residents: one in Holmdel in Monmouth County opened and another at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

There are also centers for county residents at Kean University in Union County and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus for Hudson County residents only.

CLOSING NURSING HOME?

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge is transferring its nearly 90 patients out of the facility and may have to close because of COVID-19.

She said 12 workers at the nursing home were out of work with respiratory illness and the sisters who ran the facility called the state to say they were working around the clock to care for the residents.

The facility has been operated by the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception since 1981. It is a non-profit Catholic facility, focused on offering a continuity of high-quality senior living, according to its website.

It’s unclear where the residents are being transferred

FIELD HOSPITALS

New Jersey State Police superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said that four field hospitals would be located at Atlantic City’s convention center, Edison’s convention center, the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus and another undetermined location.

Murphy had said earlier that federal authorities had signed off on the field hospitals.

BUDGET CRUNCH

New Jersey is preparing for a huge drop in tax revenue from the hit to the economy from coronavirus, and Murphy is putting nearly $1 billion in reserve to get ready, the state treasurer announced.

Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement issued late Monday night that $900 billion in appropriations are being placed into reserve.

It’s unclear exactly what the frozen funds will mean for residents. The list of frozen spending includes money for homestead property tax rebates, as well funds for the Motor Vehicle Commission and aid programs to towns and cities.

ENFORCEMENT

Murphy said he’s been receiving “too many reports” of retail businesses avoiding his executive order not to go out by deeming all employees essential and making them report to work.

“My executive order is not a polite suggestion,” he said. “It is an order. No one who can do their job from home should be going in to an office. This is about public health, it’s about your employees’ lives, their families’ lives, your life.”

DETAINEE TESTS POSITIVE

Federal authorities said that a 31-year-old Mexican citizen in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Hackensack has tested positive for the virus. Officials said in a statement that the person is quarantined and receiving care.

ICE is also suspending taking on any more detainees for now, according to the statement.

FRAUD

Federal authorities in New Jersey on Saturday urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said suspected schemes should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling the hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.

SCHOOLS

Murphy announced the closure of all schools and colleges in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak The state’s more than 600 school districts were affected. Most of them had already closed.

Murphy announced Tuesday that New Jersey was granted a federal waiver to cancel statewide assessments for this spring. This will not prevent students from meeting their graduation requirements.

NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE

Cash collections will be suspended at all Turnpike tolling locations starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. All tolls will be collected electronically.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.